Des Moines International Airport offers onsite COVID-19 testing

DES MOINES, Iowa– The Des Moines International Airport has announced a partnership with Exemplar Care to provide onsite COVID-19 testing.

Exemplar Care is offering three types of COVID-19 tests at the airport: PCR, Rapid Antigen, and Antibody tests.

PCR is the gold standard for both domestic and international travel because it can detect the virus within days of infection even in those who have no symptoms.

The PCR test is the most accurate of the tests, but can take up to a full day to process.

The airport advises returning passengers to take advantage of the walk-in services for rapid antigen and antibody tests offered on-site. These tests take no more than 60 minutes to process.

The airport said it was important to open this new testing site before one of the busiest times of the year for travel.

“We’ve been looking at adding on-site COVID testing for a while. And of course, with potential spring break travel boosting the number of people coming through the terminal, we did want to launch pretty quickly before spring break,” Communications Manager for the Des Moines International Airport, Kayla Kovarna said.

The PCR test is $90, Rapid Antigen $65, and the Antibody test is $25.

The Exemplar Care COVID-19 testing site will be open at the airport from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day. Same-day registrations are welcomed but the airport does advise booking an appointment in advance.

To book an appointment, visit the Des Moines International Airport’s website.