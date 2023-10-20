DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were rescued from the second floor of a Des Moines home in the King Irving neighborhood Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1200 block of 13th Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a report of a fire. When crews arrived at the scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the home, according to Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Two young adults were trapped on the second floor and Douglass said firefighters used a ladder to get them out of the home. One of the rescued young adults was transported to the hospital for light smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

Douglass said the fire started in the kitchen with food on the stove. Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen but there is smoke damage throughout the home.