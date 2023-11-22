DES MOINES, Iowa — A special sensory-friendly showing is happening Wednesday at the 40th annual Festival of Trees and Lights.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees are getting premiere access to a more docile version of the popularized festival event for just $5.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is a fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital that supports important programs and services for patients and their families.

Changes for the sensory day included the festival express train running without its bell, no onstage performances, lights being dimmed, and flashing lights being eliminated. A calming room is also being made available and a music therapist will be in attendance to provide music-based activities related to participants’ interests and needs.

The festival returns to normal operation on Friday and Saturday with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will come to a close on Sunday after the last showing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can still secure a ticket for only $5 here.

Free will donations for the charity are also accepted online or in-person at the event, which is being held at the Iowa Events Center Veterans Memorial Community Choice Convention Center located at 833 5th Avenue in Des Moines.