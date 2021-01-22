Des Moines Father Charged for Allegedly Causing 4-Month-Old’s Head Injury

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A Des Moines father is facing felony charges for allegedly causing a serious head injury to his four-month-old daughter last summer.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachary Wallace was booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning on charges of child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

According to criminal complaints filed in the case, the charges stem from injuries to his daughter that happened on August 10, 2020. Medics responded to Wallace’s home in the 100 block of Fulton Drive after a 911 call was made about an unconscious four-month-old child.

The complaint says Wallace told police and medics that he left his daughter alone on a comforter for a short period of time and when he returned, “It’s like she hit her head really f****** hard.”

The child was experiencing seizure-like symptoms and doctors determined she had an acute bilateral subdural hematoma. Doctors said the child would not have been capable of inflicting the injury on herself.

Wallace was the only person caring for his daughter at the time of the injury and investigators say he, “failed to provide a reasonable explanation or cause,” for how his daughter was injured.

Court records show Wallace is being held without bond until his initial appearance before a judge.