DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is showing support for Israel in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks.

At dusk on Wednesday, the Iowa Women Of Achievement Bridge over the Des Moines River was lit up in blue.

Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge lit up in blue to support Israel following the terror attacks by Hamas.

The display is intended to show solidarity with Israel and the innocent civilians who have been killed since the conflict began on Saturday, October 7th.

The blue lights will be used nightly for the next week.

You can view a live feed of the bridge from a camera atop City Hall at DSM.city/SkyCam.