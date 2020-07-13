Des Moines Black Lives Matter drafts felon voting rights proposal for Governor Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Des Moines Black Lives Matter has drafted an executive order to automatically restore felon voting rights and wants Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign it.

For weeks Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists have gathered in protest, joining the nationwide push for police reform and racial equality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. In Iowa, that has meant a demand to end the practice of felony disenfranchisement. Iowa is the only state in the country that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

Reynolds has repeatedly shown support for changing that law but has yet to sign an executive order to do so, despite the push from protesters.

The proposal, posted on the Des Moines Black Lives Matter Twitter account, would automatically allow felons to vote as soon as their sentence is over. It also would ban the state from restricting voting rights to felons on parole or who still need to pay restitution, fines or fees. It would not renew their right to own a firearm.

Reynolds has not commented on the proposal but last month said she plans to sign an executive order before the November general election.

“We’re working on that right now, sitting down with various groups, listening to what they think is important that is contained in that executive order,” Reynolds said at an informal news conference recorded by Mason City radio station KGLO in June. “Then I have my legal team working on it.”

Read the proposal from Des Moines Black Lives Matter below: