Des Moines area teachers protest Reynolds’ ‘Return-to-Learn’ plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A number of Des Moines area teachers say safety is their number one priority as students are being asked to return to in-person instruction this fall.

To show solidarity, teachers held a protest in the form of an in-car parade. More than 500 cars filled with hundreds of teachers and their supporters drove to the Iowa Statehouse to speak out against Governor Reynolds’ back-to-school proclamation mandating 50% face-to-face learning in Iowa schools during the pandemic.

Protesters say they want local school leaders to determine the safest return-to-learn models for their communities.

“Teachers are very passionate people. We care for our students, colleagues, families. And that shows just based on the turnout we’ve had here,” said Tammy Bortscheller, protester and Des Moines area teacher.