Deputies: Two killed in two-vehicle crash in western Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash just southeast of Council Bluffs in western Iowa.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies sent the scene say a pickup truck and car had collided, and two people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

The occupants of the pickup were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.