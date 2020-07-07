Deputies find homemade pipe bomb at hunting area in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A homemade pipe bomb was found and dismantled at a hunting area in Boone County after deputies found the device on Monday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, two deputies responded to a hunting area south of Hwy 30 in the 800 block on Tuesday for a report of an undetonated homemade pipe bomb device.

The device was located on the lid of a container in the area.

The Iowa State Fire Marshalls Office was called and responded with two agents. Officials said the explosive was examined and dismantled.

“This device was left at this location and set to explode in a delayed manor and without any supervision. Had somebody from the public entered this area when the device detonated, their life and limbs would have been in very serious danger from the explosion.” From the Boone County Sheriff’s Office

The evidence was collected and will be further analyzed by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

If anybody has any information about who’s responsible for building the device or placing it at that location, call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 515-433-0524.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

