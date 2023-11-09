DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democrat has announced his campaign for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Zach Nunn (R).

Lanon Baccam announced Thursday he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Baccam was born and raised in southeast Iowa and is a former USDA official and combat veteran. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 as a member of the Iowa National Guard.

In a video announcing his candidacy Baccam, the son of immigrants from Laos, said he is ready to serve Iowans.

“I’m proud to be an Iowan. This state took my family in. I was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant, went to a community college, and then used the G.I. Bill to go to Drake University. I met my wife in Des Moines and we’re grateful to raise our daughter here,” said Baccam.

In his announcement, he also spoke about the polarization in the U.S. and talked about the division by political camps, saying “Nowhere is that more true than the U.S. Congress, and Zach Nunn is part of the problem.”

Nunn took office in January after beating Democrat Cindy Axne in the 2022 election.