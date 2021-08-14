Democrat DeJear to seek Iowa governorship in 2022

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. DeJear said Monday, July 12, 2021, she is considering a run for Iowa governor. DeJear, a Democrat, announced formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear has announced she is running for governor.

The 35-year-old Democrat gained attention in 2018 when she became the first Black candidate in Iowa to win a statewide primary election ahead of her unsuccessful campaign for secretary of state.

DeJear joins state Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo among Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next year. Reynolds, who has been governor since 2017, is expected to seek reelection.