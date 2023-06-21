JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — One of the Fairfield teens who pleaded guilty to murdering his Spanish teacher is now asking for his sentencing date to be pushed back.

Jeremy Goodale wants his sentencing to take place in October or November instead of the currently scheduled date, August 23. His attorneys say a psychologist that they plan to retain to offer expert testimony is not able to be there due to scheduling conflicts.

The state says that should not be allowed because the husband of the woman he killed is suffering from a terminal illness and wants to give a victim impact statement. The state says that it is currently unclear if he will be able to be at the hearing if it is pushed further back.

Goodale and Willard Miller pleaded guilty in April to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of Nohema Graber. They were both 16 at the time of the murder.

As part of the plea deals, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown told the judge the state would recommend a minimum prison sentence of 30 years with a possibility of life for Miller. In Goodale’s case, the state will recommend a minimum of 25 years with the possibility of life.

A hearing over the motion is scheduled for July 17th. The judge in the case has indicated he would be open to scheduling the victim impact statements portion of the sentencing and the expert testimony phase of the sentencing to different dates if an agreement can is not reached between the parties.

Miller’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.