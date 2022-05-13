WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A verdict could come next week in the trial of a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper.

Michael Lang is charged with killing Sergeant Jim Smith during a stand-off in Grundy Center last April.

Lang was also shot when police returned fire. He survived his injuries and claims the shooting of Sgt. Smith was in self-defense.

Lang declined to take the stand Thursday and his attorney did not call a single witness before resting the defense’s case.

Closing arguments are expected to finish on Monday. Then the case will be in the hands of the jury.