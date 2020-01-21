Live Now
WATCH: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate begins
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Defense asks to delay murder trial in Iowa student’s slaying

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Defense lawyers for the man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts are asking for his trial to be delayed.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera say they need to delay the Feb. 4 trial date so they have time to appeal a judge’s ruling that allowed key evidence to be used against their client.

The Iowa Supreme Court will consider whether to take the appeal before trial.

Rivera’s lawyers also say they want to depose several individuals recently added to the prosecution’s witness list, including Tibbetts’ boyfriend at the time of her July 2018 disappearance.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.