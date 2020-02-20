Deer sent flying by car crashes into 2nd car, killing driver in southeast Iowa

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deer sent flying when it was hit by a car in southeast Iowa crashed through the window of a second car, killing its driver.
The accident occurred a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa Highway 92, just west of Sigourney.
The Iowa State Patrol says the deer went onto the roadway from the north ditch and was struck by a westbound car.
The deer was knocked into the air and then went through the windshield of an eastbound car.
The dead driver was identified as 45-year-old Donald Burdick, who lived in North English.
