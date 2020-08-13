Death toll from storm rises in Iowa as power outages persist

The roof and back half of the building is exposed at Camden Amusement in northwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, following damaging winds Monday. Hundreds of thousands of households in Iowa and Illinois remained without electricity Wednesday, two days after a rare wind storm that hit the Midwest devastated parts of the power grid, flattened valuable corn fields and killed several people. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say it will take five days or longer to restore power to some Iowa homes and businesses that have been without electricity after a wind storm left damage across the Midwest on Monday and killed at least four people.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a utility company spokesman says the straight-line winds that toppled trees and power lines across the state was unprecedented and caused extensive damage to the power grid. In rural central Iowa, a county sheriff has attributed two more deaths to the storm.

He says that a 42-year-old woman on her porch was struck by a large tree as the storm moved through, and a 41-year-old electrician was electrocuted by a power line.

