Death of Iowa man being investigated as a homicide, DCI assisting

DOWS, Iowa (WHO) – State law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man in Wright County as a homicide.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a 911 call was made Tuesday requesting help at 305 Park Avenue in Dows. When emergency medical responders arrived, they found Mario Salvador Lopez unresponsive.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was notified and they asked for assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but the DPS says the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the DCI are investigating the death as a homicide.

No information about a possible suspect in the death has been released.

Officials are asking that anyone who has any information about the incident or knows anything about Mario Salvador Lopez please contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 515-532-3722.