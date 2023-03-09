DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police are investigating a death after the body of a man was found in the Des Moines River Wednesday night.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge over the Des Moines River around 10:40 p.m. after receiving a report there was a body in the water. Sgt. Paul Parizek said the body was located near the west bank.

The body, believed to be that of an adult male, was recovered with the help of the Des Moines Fire Department. Police said it doesn’t appear there were any obvious signs the death was caused by criminal activity. The Polk County Medical Examiners’ Office will be assisting police in the death investigation.

No other information was released by the police.