FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department has launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in the driveway of a home Saturday morning.

At around 10:16 a.m. the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a report of an unresponsive man in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. North. When officers arrived, they discovered the man dead in the driveway of a home.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

Fort Dodge officers are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-7788 or the Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444.