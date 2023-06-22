JEFFERSON, Iowa (WHO)– The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Jefferson Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death.

On Monday, at around 5:16 a.m., a 911 caller reported finding a deceased male in the city of Jefferson.

The body of Holden VerSchuure was found in the 800 block of E. Adams Street, authorities say. Authorities have not released how VerSchuure died nor are they calling his death suspicious at this time.

They are asking anyone with information about his death to please contact the Jefferson Police Department at 515-386-2136.