WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters found deadly levels of carbon monoxide inside a Waterloo event complex that was hosting a monster truck rally where dozens of people were sickened over the weekend, officials said.

Levels of more than 300 parts per million were detected Saturday inside the National Cattle Congress grounds’ Hippodrome, The Courier reported. Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck said levels higher than 50 ppm would warrant an evacuation.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says sustained exposure to levels over 200 ppm could cause death.

Local hospitals contacted by television station KWWL reported that 77 people from the event were treated in their emergency rooms. Most of those were walk-in patients; officials said three people were transported by medics from the event to hospitals.

Another battalion chief, Ben Petersen, said he assumed exhaust from the trucks was the cause of the high carbon monoxide levels.

National Cattle Congress manager Jim Koch told emergency personnel he had opened a couple of windows at the ceiling level and ran one exhaust fan during the event, officials said. But department Lt. Mike King said, “no ground level doors or windows were open to facilitate the ventilation during the event until the fire department arrived and requested it.”

Koch declined to comment Wednesday when contacted by The Courier, saying the venue would release a statement later in the week to address the incident.