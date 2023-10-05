SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is reminding voters that their request for an absentee ballot deadline is coming up.

Written applications for those ballots must get to your local county auditor’s office no later than 5 p.m. on October 23rd.

In order to receive an absentee ballot, registered voters must provide information on the request form such as their voter verification number and residential address.

Voters are also being encouraged to give a phone number and email address in case the county auditor needs to confirm any information on the form.

“City and school elected officials play a critical role in our day-to-day lives, so it’s vitally important for Iowans to make their voices heard in November’s elections,” said Pate, “The best way to make your voice heard is to vote, and to be successful in voting, Iowans should solidify their voting plans early. Whether voting at the polls on election day or casting a ballot early by absentee ballot in person or through the mail, Iowans can be assured their voice is heard.”

Meanwhile, in-person absentee voting is currently available at the county auditor’s office until November 6th.