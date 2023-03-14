NORWALK, Iowa (WHO) — A father and daughter are arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police found a dead newborn in a Warren County ditch.

Norwalk Police arrested 25-year-old Megan Staude of Norwalk and her 64-year-old father, Rodney Staude.

Police said Megan Staude gave birth to the newborn at home in the last week of February. They believe the Staudes left the newborn to die and then disposed of the body along the 5300 block of Delaware Avenue just south of Norwalk.

Norwalk Police Chief Greg Staples said an acquaintance not related to the Staudes tipped them off with concerns about the newborn on March 8. Officers searched Delaware Avenue the next day and found the newborn’s body with the help of a cadaver dog.

Police are still waiting for the results of the newborn’s autopsy. Staples said authorities are not sure who the baby’s father is.

The Staudes both face first-degree murder charges. They were incarcerated in the Warren County Jail following their arrest.