Dead body found in run-down shack in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a man’s decomposed body was found in a run-down shack in Ames on Friday, police said.

The Ames Police Department said a citizen found the dead body in a shack located in the 900 block of South Duff Avenue on the north side of Ioway Creek.

The man’s remains were transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Police say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.

The Ames Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to this website.