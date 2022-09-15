NORWALK, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Norwalk Police Department in a death investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers were called out on a report of a death in the 600 block of Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning.

An apartment building is blocked off in the area as investigators work to gather evidence. Neighbors told WHO 13’s Griffin Wright that they heard a commotion and a loud scream before officers arrived to investigate.

Officials said there is no danger to the public and did not release any other information immediately.

More details on the case are expected to be released later Thursday.