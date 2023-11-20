RED OAK, Iowa (WHO) — An investigation is underway after an officer with the Red Oak Police Department shot a man Sunday after he allegedly drove his vehicle at the officer.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, which happened Sunday afternoon in Red Oak. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the police officer was investigating a man for allegedly driving without a valid license. The officer made contact with the subject of the investigation outside of a home in the 300 block of Broad Avenue around 3:32 p.m.

The DPS said the two became involved in a physical struggle and the man was able to escape from the officer. He allegedly got into his vehicle and recklessly drove towards the officer.

That’s when the officer fired at the man. The DPS said the man was hit and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Omaha for treatment.

The names of the officer and the man who was shot have not been released.

The Iowa DCI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.