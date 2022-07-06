LOVILIA, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa woman was shot and killed, wrapped in bedding and debris, and left in a wooded area in Monroe County, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced late Tuesday evening.

Her husband, Nathan Werner, 41, killed her before eventually killing himself after law enforcement came to the couple’s home to investigate Betty’s homicide, the DCI news release stated.

Betty Werner, 33, of Lovilia, had been shot multiple times, the DCI said. Neighbors said, on Monday, that they hadn’t seen Betty at the home for nearly a week. The news release does not state when authorities believe Betty died.

The DCI news release stated that Ankeny Police were alerted of the possible homicide in Monroe County. The release does not state from whom police received that information. However, Ankeny police contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Numerous law enforcement officers surrounded the couple’s home in Lovilia Sunday night. The DCI reported that Nathan Werner refused to come out and talk with officers about his wife’s death.

The release from officials claimed he ended up fatally shooting himself.