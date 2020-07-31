Davenport police warn residents of taco festival scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – The Davenport Police Department and City of Davenport are making the public aware of an online scam related to an unconfirmed festival in September.

On Thursday, the police department released a statement after receiving several inquiries about the Quad Cities Taco Festival event posted on Facebook.

According to the event page, the festival will be held from noon on September 27 through midnight on September 28 in “Downtown Davenport.”

The event page then goes on to say the festival will have “The Quad Cities’ best TACOS in 1 major event!” and “over 50 Tequilas to sample and of course margaritas and Mexican beer, live Music, and more!”

Davenport Police say they reached out to who they believed to be the event organizer and were given “multiple vague locations for the single event, one of which is not a real location” before being “promptly disconnected.”

The Scott County Health Department then contacted the supposed organizer and was given a different location than what was provided to law enforcement.

Police say “no precise location for the event has been announced on the Facebook event.”

As of Thursday, the police department says City of Davenport officials — who provide permits for these types of events — “have not received, issued or approved a permit for this festival.”

The police department adds that Scott County Health Department — who would also help with regulating this type of event — “has only received a vague plan and an incomplete application.”

According to the event page, it is claimed that “multiple local vendors” will be participating in the festival.

Davenport Police say the Scott County Health Department has been in contact with many of the vendors listed as “attending” the event, yet “no vendors indicated that they have committed to the event.”

The police department’s statement goes on to say the event advertises alcohol, which requires the obtainment of a license from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

According to Davenport Police, “no such license has been issued or applied for as of Thursday, July 30.”

Police say such necessary permits require “time to process and approve” and note that “the window for completing these applications is quickly coming to a close.”

The Davenport Police Department is reminding consumers to “fully check out festivals, events and tickets” prior to making any purchases to avoid the risk of losing money, handing out credit card numbers and other personal information to scammers.

