Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

A heavy police presence is seen near an entrance of NorthPark Mall along West Kimberly Road Monday, June 1, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. Two people are dead and a police officer was wounded in a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week.

Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew.

Heavy police presence surrounds the Walmart on West Kimberly Road after reports of gunfire Monday, June 1, 2020, in a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

Police are still investigating the deaths of a 22-year-old woman who was shot while leaving a protest and of a man who was found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

Latest Stories