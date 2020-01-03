Davenport Police Officer helping to equip colleagues on Alaskan island

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the City of Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa officer is helping equip a six-member police force on an island in the Bering Sea more than 3,400 miles away.

Davenport Police Officer Peme Canas pledged his support to the officers in Savoonga, Alaska, after learning they had no sidearms or other gear to protect the nearly 700 residents of the St. Lawrence Island community.

He reached out to fellow officers and others for help.

Now bulletproof vests, stun guns, police badges, and other gear are on the way.

Canas says he knows the officers in Savoonga will be moved by the kindness of people they will never meet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.