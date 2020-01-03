Davenport Police Officer helping to equip colleagues on Alaskan island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa officer is helping equip a six-member police force on an island in the Bering Sea more than 3,400 miles away.

Davenport Police Officer Peme Canas pledged his support to the officers in Savoonga, Alaska, after learning they had no sidearms or other gear to protect the nearly 700 residents of the St. Lawrence Island community.

He reached out to fellow officers and others for help.

Now bulletproof vests, stun guns, police badges, and other gear are on the way.

Canas says he knows the officers in Savoonga will be moved by the kindness of people they will never meet.