Davenport man suspected of shooting at officers arrested

MIDDLE AMANA, Iowa (AP) – A man suspected of shooting at officers has been arrested in Iowa County.

Davenport resident Jeremy Krapp faces two counts of attempted murder and other charges. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Officers who responded to the report of a car fire Friday night on Interstate 80 south of the Amana Colonies were unable to find the driver. Early Saturday deputies spotted a man later identified as Krapp walking along the interstate in the area.

They report that he pulled a handgun and ran into a field. Authorities say he fired twice at officers and surrendered after officers deployed armored vehicles. 

