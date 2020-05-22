Davenport man charged with murder in death of his mother

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport police arrested a man Thursday in the death of his mother after officers were called to a home and found her body.

Police charged 36-year-old McKinsley Steven Watson, of Davenport with first-degree murder in the killing of 59-year-old Victoria Watson.

The Quad-City Times reports officers were called to an apartment complex a little before 5 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of an unresponsive woman.

They found Victoria Watson, and medics pronounced her dead. Police didn’t say how she died. An autopsy is planned.

McKinsley Watson was held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

