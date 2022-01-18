DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Davenport Public Library has become the first in Iowa to add a social worker to its staff, with an eye toward connecting patrons in need with resources and services to help them.

The Quad-City Times reports that the Davenport library hired Quinn O’Brian full-time in October, noting that some patrons sought information from librarians that reached well beyond what they’re trained to handle.

O’Brian works to connect residents to services such as housing, unemployment and child care assistance; substance abuse and mental health services; and more.

The library hired O’Brian using federal pandemic relief grant money. The position is funded for three years.