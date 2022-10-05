Thirteen Iowans, including a Davenport judge, applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that occurred after the appointment of Justice David May to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The nominating commission met Monday to interview the applicants for the vacancy. After that, the commission deliberated and selected a slate of five nominees from the group of applicants and delivered the slate to the governor. The nominees are:

· Tyler Buller, Johnston

· Judge Alan Heavens, Garnavillo

· Judge Patrick McElyea, Davenport

· William Miller, Des Moines

· Judge Amy Moore, Ames

The governor has 30 days to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. Commissioners include Dorothy O’Brien, of Davenport. For more information, visit here.

