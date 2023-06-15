DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Following the May 28 partial building collapse in Davenport, downtown businesses near the site are set to reopen soon to serve the public again.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

Owners were allowed to enter their businesses for the first time June 14 in the two-plus weeks since the apartment building collapse. While some owners said they’re concerned about losing customers, others said they’re just happy to be able to get back into their businesses.

However, while things are progressing for owners of businesses near the collapse site at 324 Main St., many Davenport residents are questioning how the city handled the entire incident, and some showed up at the evening’s meeting of the Davenport City Council to show they won’t back down on the matter.

Several who spoke at the meeting said they will return to every City Council meeting until they’re satisfied with the City of Davenport‘s response. Agenda packets from June 14’s and other meetings of the Davenport City Council are available here.

For information updates on the partial building collapse from the City of Davenport, click here.