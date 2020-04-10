Data indicates flattened curve in Iowa despite rising confirmed cases, deaths related to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – In Iowa, it appears that state measures and social distancing guidelines are working, despite the continued rise in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19.

State health officials said current data indicates a flattened curve for Iowa.

“We’re looking at the EPI curve at the onset of symptoms and that curve is looking fairly flat, at this point in time, which is why it’s so important for the public to continue doing all of the things they have been going. And we know it’s hard and that we’re asking a lot, but we need people to stay home,” Sarah Reisetter, Iowa Department of Public Health said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health took additional proactive measures Friday morning by issuing a personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage order but stresses that Iowa is not seeing a shortage of PPE at this time.

The order is merely to prepare for the possibility.