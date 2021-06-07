Keith Urban to be replaced at 2021 Iowa State Fair grandstand show

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angelles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa State Fair has announced a change to its Grandstand lineup for 2021’s event.

According to fair organizers, an unforeseen scheduling conflict means country star Keith Urban will no longer be able to perform on August 21. A replacement act has already been booked, with country act Dan + Shay stepping in to take the slot.

The opening act for the August 21 grandstand show remains Russell Dickerson.

If you bought tickets for the Keith Urban concert through the official Iowa State Fair ticket vendor you’ll get an automatic refund and you’ll get a priority code that will let you purchase tickets if Urban comes back for a future Fair.

GRAMMY award winners Dan + Shay last performed at the Iowa State Fair in 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 10 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here.