AMES, Iowa — Most Iowa State football legends build their legacies on the field of Jack Trice Stadium. Nick Bassett built his in the stands, and he received a fitting tribute from the school after his death.

Bassett, who died on Jan. 27 at the age of 29 from scoliosis, was remembered during a visitation service at Jack Trice’s Sukup End Zone Club Wednesday afternoon.

Mourners included most of the Iowa State football team, including head coach Matt Campbell, and longtime family friend Carolyn Hasbrook.

“I expected this to be one of the biggest gatherings of a celebration of life that I would ever see, and I’m not disappointed,” Hasbrook said. “He touched a lot of lives in many, many different ways.”

Bassett lived with scoliosis for nearly his entire life, and the condition kept him bound to a wheelchair without the use of his legs. Even with his condition, Bassett was able to play basketball, ski, and pedal a bike across Iowa using his hands.

Bassett, an Iowa State season ticket holder, also made it a point to come to every game at Jack Trice Stadium. Bassett even pledged on Twitter that he would make it to Iowa State’s opening game last year despite having his legs amputated earlier in the year; he fulfilled that promise.

Hasbrook said Bassett deserves to be remembered for both his perseverance and his kind heart.

“I kept track of what he was doing and how he was doing,” Hasbrook said. “Every day I thought, ‘I’m so proud that he is the kind of person he is.'”

A public memorial service for Bassett will take place at Jack Trice Stadium at 3 p.m. Thursday.