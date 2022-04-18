AMES, Iowa (WHO) — Tyrese Hunter announced on Monday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal after a single standout season in Ames.

Hunter made the announcement on his Twitter feed just after Noon. Hunter started 35 games for the Cyclones this past season – a freshmen record. He helped lead the Cyclones to a surprise Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season in Ames.

Here is Hunter’s full message posted online: