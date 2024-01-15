AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones are back in the AP Top 25 in both the women’s and men’s polls. Both Cyclone teams come in at number-24 in the polls for Week 11. The Cyclone men are ranked number-20 in the Coaches’ Poll.

TJ Otzelberger’s crew is 13-3 on the season and coming off wins against number-2 Houston and Oklahoma State in the last week. The Cyclones travel to number-18 BYU on Tuesday and then head to TCU on Saturday.

Here is the complete AP Top 25:

  1. UConn
  2. Purdue
  3. Kansas
  4. UNC
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Duke
  8. Kentucky
  9. Baylor
  10. Memphis
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Arizona
  13. Auburn
  14. Illinois
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Utah State
  17. Marquette
  18. Creighton
  19. TCU
  20. BYU
  21. Dayton
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Florida Atlantic
  24. Iowa State
  25. Texas Tech