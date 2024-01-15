AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones are back in the AP Top 25 in both the women’s and men’s polls. Both Cyclone teams come in at number-24 in the polls for Week 11. The Cyclone men are ranked number-20 in the Coaches’ Poll.
TJ Otzelberger’s crew is 13-3 on the season and coming off wins against number-2 Houston and Oklahoma State in the last week. The Cyclones travel to number-18 BYU on Tuesday and then head to TCU on Saturday.
Here is the complete AP Top 25:
- UConn
- Purdue
- Kansas
- UNC
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Memphis
- Wisconsin
- Arizona
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Oklahoma
- Utah State
- Marquette
- Creighton
- TCU
- BYU
- Dayton
- Ole Miss
- Florida Atlantic
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech