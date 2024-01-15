AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones are back in the AP Top 25 in both the women’s and men’s polls. Both Cyclone teams come in at number-24 in the polls for Week 11. The Cyclone men are ranked number-20 in the Coaches’ Poll.

TJ Otzelberger’s crew is 13-3 on the season and coming off wins against number-2 Houston and Oklahoma State in the last week. The Cyclones travel to number-18 BYU on Tuesday and then head to TCU on Saturday.

Here is the complete AP Top 25: