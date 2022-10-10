DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A cyberattack took down the Des Moines International Airport’s website for more than two hours Monday morning, but officials say it didn’t affect operations at the airport.

Kayla Kovarna, the Deputy Director of Communications at the airport, told WHO 13, “The website went down due to a DDoS attack; however, at this time, we cannot confirm with certainty where the attack originated from.”

Issues at other airports were reported from alleged cyberattacks linked to a pro-Russia group as well, according to some reports.

The website for the airport, FLYDSM.com is housed on an outside server. It popped back up a little before 10:00 a.m.

Kovarna said the issue was limited to the airport’s website and operations at the airport continued as usual.

If passengers have any questions about upcoming flights or need to make a booking they are advised to contact their airline directly.