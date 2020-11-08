Crowds celebrate Biden’s presidency in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — People in Des Moines held a rally on Saturday to celebrate the announcement of Joe Biden’s presidency. 

Crowds gathered for the Voters Decided Post-Election Rally at Cowles Commons. 

The groups, Iowa CCI Action Fund, Des Moines Black Liberation Collective, along with others, organized the rally. 

Although President-elect Joe Biden has claimed victory, organizers reminded people in the crowd that they are still fighting for justice. 

“When President Biden takes office on January 21, we’ll be out there fighting for justice on a wide range of issues that we came here to talk about today,” said Iowa CCI Action Fund organizer Adam Mason. 

Following the rally, demonstrators walked to the capitol to support the “Democracy Rising” rally. The group, Great Plains Action Society, organized that event. 

