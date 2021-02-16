Criminal Complaints: Marshalltown murder suspect tried to access cash register after shooting clerk, held gun to customer’s head

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — New details are being released in a shooting that killed a Marshalltown convenience store employee early Monday morning.

Criminal complaints in the case say 20-year-old Rocky Dean Trujillo shot 48-year-old Michael West in the chest shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday, causing his death. West was an employee at the Casey’s General Store on North 3rd Avenue, where the shooting took place.

The complaints also say after shooting West, Trujillo “attempted to gain access to the cash register in the store after murdering the clerk.” He is also alleged to have placed his gun against a customer’s head and demanded his phone.

While trying to leave the scene, the complaints say Trujillo also used his gun to strike another store employee in the parking lot.

Trujillo was arrested Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, trafficking in stolen weapons, and going armed with intent.

The weapons charge stems from surveillance on the suspect’s home following the shooting. Court documents say Trujillo attempted to send a 12 gauge shotgun with someone leaving his residence, but police stopped the vehicle and located the gun — which was confirmed stolen.

Trujillo is being held in the Marshall County Jail.

The Marshalltown Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.