DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging down cars on the University Avenue Bridge saying they thought they saw a person in the river.

Officers investigated and saw clothing on the ice. A Water Rescue Team from the Des Moines Fire Department was deployed. They did not find anyone in the river after searching for about 45 minutes.