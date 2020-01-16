Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Crews round up over 1,700 piglets after semi overturns in central Iowa

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Iowa DOT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities in Iowa had to round up more than 1,700 piglets after a semi-trailer overturned on a freeway just north of Des Moines.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon when the truck and trailer overturned on a ramp to Interstate 35.

Iowa State Patrol troopers had to close the ramp at times as crews worked to capture and unload hundreds of pigs.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a tweet, “authorities working to corral and transport 1,738 piglets!”

It was unclear how long the delays would last.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.