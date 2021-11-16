Crash near Matlock sends 2 to hospital, causes thousands in damages

MATLOCK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Saturday in which both drivers needed treatment for their injuries.

Ashely Swets, 27, of Hull, was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan west on 280 Street, and Gabriela Ahuatzi, 33, of Le Mars, was driving a Subaru Outback north on Lily Avenue.

Officials said Ahuatzi came to a stop at a stop sign where 280 Street and Lily Avenue meet, and when Ahuatzi pulled out into the intersection the vehicles crashed into each other.

An ambulance transported Swets and Ahuatzi to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, and Ahuatzi was cited for failing to obey a stop sign.

The dodge sustained $10,000, and the Subaru sustained an estimated $8,000 in damage.