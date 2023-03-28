JOHNSON COUNTY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal dumping of coyote carcasses in Johnson County. The bodies of 13 coyotes were found in a rural ditch southwest of Coralville on Saturday morning. Another group of coyote carcasses was found dumped west of Coralville in another rural area later in the day.

Iowa law requires that the carcasses of animals killed by hunters be removed from fields. It also illegal to dump any animal carcass along a road. Anyone with information about the illegal dumping of these animals is asked to call Iowa DNR Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck at 319-330-9710.