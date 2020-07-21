COVID-19 restrictions reduce Iowa highway deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa is on its way to possibly the lowest highway death toll in almost 100 years.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), 130 Iowans have died in crashes so far this year, which is 35 fewer deaths compared to this time last year.

DOT officials cite the coronavirus pandemic as the cause behind the low numbers.

In April, when many parts of Iowa were shut down due to COVID-19, the number of vehicles on highways fell 44% compared to 2019.

However, officials said that traffic trends have begun to return to normal because most restrictions in Iowa have been lifted.

Latest Stories