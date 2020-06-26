COVID-19 cases led to suspension of games at Iowa ballpark

Principal Park, home to the Triple-A minor league baseball Iowa Cubs is seen, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at the stadium were postponed after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines will not be played after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials with the park, which is home to the Triple-A minor league Iowa Cubs, say all staff at the ballpark will now undergo testing for COVID-19.

A closed ticket window sits outside Principal Park, home to the Triple-A minor league baseball Iowa Cubs, Thursday, June, 25, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at the stadium were postponed after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Ankeny Christian and Orient Macksburg, as well as Indianola and Gilbert, had been scheduled to play at the park.

When it resumed high school baseball games earlier this month, Iowa became the first state in the nation to bring back high school athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.