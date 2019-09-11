Court rejects challenge of Reynolds’ use of private plane

FILE – in this April 26, 2019 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaks to reporters following a meeting in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The director of the Iowa Department of Human Services has resigned without explanation and Gov. Reynolds says she’s replaced him with an interim director. Reynolds says in a statement that Jerry Foxhoven resigned Monday, June 17, 2019. She has named Department of Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh to take on interim duties running the DHS until a permanent replacement is hired. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa appeals court has rejected a Des Moines attorney’s challenge to Gov. Kim Reynold’s use of a businessman’s private airplane, upholding previous rulings that Reynold’s use of the flights did no real harm and were allowed by Iowa law.

The Iowa Court of Appeals said in a ruling filed Wednesday that a state court judge was right to dismiss the lawsuit filed by attorney Gary Dickey.

Dickey, a Democrat, filed a complaint last year with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, alleging Reynolds, a Republican, underestimated the value of the flight she and her family took to the Liberty Bowl in Tennessee in December 2017.

The jet was owned by Reynolds’s campaign contributor David North, CEO of a company that has a contract with the state .

The board dismissed Dickey’s complaint, ruling the flights were allowable under Iowa’s gift law. Dickey appealed and a judge agreed with the dismissal.

The appeals court says Dickey failed to show he suffered perceptible harm required by Iowa law to justify a court overturning the board’s decision.

Dickey says he will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to review the decision.